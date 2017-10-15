Leipzig upset Dortmund in Bundesliga

Dortmund, Oct 15 (IANS) Front-runners Borussia Dortmund suffered their first defeat of the Bundesliga football season after losing 2-3 to RB Leipzig.

Leipzig on Saturday bounced back from one goal down and edged leaders Borussia Dortmund 3-2 away.

The hosts ensured a bright start as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring with only four minutes played. The Gabon international benefited a black out by Leipzig defender Stefan Ilsanker to beat Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi from sharp angle into the far post corner.

The "Bulls" remained unimpressed and restored parity six minutes later through Marcel Sabitzer, who nodded home a header from Marcel Halstenberg at the near post.

Dortmund wobbled and had to swallow the 2-1 lead from Leipzig as Yussuf Poulsen tapped home Bruma's build up work and square pass from the left wing in the 25th minute.

After the restart, things went from bad to worse for Dortmund as Sokratis fouled Jean-Kevin Augustin inside the box to receive the double punishment of a straight red card and a penalty.

Augustin stepped up and extended the lead to 3-1 from the spot with 49 minutes played.

The hosts were only outnumbered for seven minutes as Leipzig's Ilsanker received his marching orders after seeing his second yellow card of the evening.

Dortmund kept it going and got on the scorecards as Aubameyang converted a foul play penalty to wrap up his brace and to reduce the deficit to 2-3.

Peter Bosz' men pressed frenetically for the equaliser but his men lacked in accuracy to secure one point on home soil.

Despite the loss, Dortmund remain atop the standings with a two-point advantage to runners-up Bayern Munich. Leipzig climbed on the 3rd place after reaping the fifth win of the season.

Bayern returned to winning ways and ensured a winning comeback for Jupp Heynckes after crushing Freiburg 5-0.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim were held to a 2-2 draw by Augsburg, as Kevin Vogt's own goal in the dying minutes of the game proved to be a costly one.

Schalke recorded their fourth victory of the season after beating 10-men Hertha Berlin on the goals from Leon Goretzka and Guido Burgstaller.

Mainz extended their unbeaten run to three games as the "Nuellfuenfer" inflicted Hamburg the fifth loss of the season following a 3-2 and Frankfurt downed newly promoted Hannover 2-1.

--IANS

pur/dg