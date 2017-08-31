    Leipzig sign Kampl as replacement of Keita

    Indo Asian News Service

    Munich, Aug 31 (IANS) RB Leipzig have roped in Slovenia international Kevin Kampl from Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen after Naby Keita signed for Liverpool.

    The 26-year-old joined the Champions League club on a four-year deal.

    The transfer is a departure from Leipzig's transfer strategy of signing only players up to the age of 24.

    According to an ESPNFC report on Thursday, Kampl was previously linked with a transfer to Beijing Guoan earlier this summer, but the transfer did not materialise.

    Kampl played in 53 Bundesliga games for Leverkusen, and a further 14 during his six months at Borussia Dortmund.

