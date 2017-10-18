Leipzig overpower Porto in Champions League

Berlin, Oct 18 (IANS) Leipzig wrapped up their first win in Europe after beating resilient visitors from Porto 3-2 on home soil in UEFA Champions League's Group G.

The "Bulls" have reaped their historic first ever victory in the Champions League as first half goals from Willi Orban, Emil Forsberg and Jean-Kevin Augustin on Tuesday were enough to overcome Porto, reports Xinhua news agency.

Leipzig were seeking their first win and they ensured a fairy tale start on their mission as Willi Orban capitalised on a spilled ball from Porto goalkeeper Jose Sa to slot home the opener from very close range with eight minutes into the encounter.

Porto posed no threat in the early exchanges but yet they shocked the hosts with the leveler out of the blue when Vicent Aboubakar volleyed home the equalizer from six meters in the 18th minute.

However, Leipzig remained unimpressed and responded with the 2-1 lead in the 37th minute as Emil Forsberg made no mistake to finish off Marcel Sabitzer's pass into path from 13 meters.

The hosts gained momentum and were not done with the scoring as Jean-Pierre Augustin put the result beyond doubt after making it 3-1 on the scoreboards with 40 minutes played.

Porto re-grouped and scored another goal against the run of the game as Leipzig were unable to clear a corner, allowing the visitors to pull one back through Marcano, who slotted home right footed just before the break.

Both sides continued to exchange offensive action yet failed to find the back of the net once again.

With the result, Leipzig move on the second place in Group G after three rounds, behind front-runners Besiktas and ahead of third placed Porto and Monaco.

