Leicester's Demarai Gray signs contract extension

London, Nov 3 (IANS) English winger Demarai Gray signed a contract extension that will keep him at Leicester City until 2021, the English Premier League side announced.

The 21-year-old Gray has been negotiating with the Foxes during the last months, reports Efe.

"I'm very happy. I just want to kick on and keep doing what I'm doing. I want to be starting games and, for me to be doing that, I have to work hard in training," Gray told Leicester's website on Thursday.

Gray, a veteran of England's U-21 team, joined Leicester in 2016 from Birmingham for $4.84 million.

But he has started in only 20 of his 59 appearances for the Foxes.

Last summer, Leicester turned down offers for Gray from Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

