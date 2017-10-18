Leicester City fires coach Craig Shakespeare

London, Oct 18 (IANS) English club Leicester City said it has parted ways with coach Craig Shakespeare only four months after he signed a three-year deal

Shakespeare took over as Leicester City's coach eight months ago, replacing Italian Claudio Ranieri, who helped the Foxes win the Premier League in 2015-2016, reports Efe.

"Craig has been a great servant to Leicester City during his spells as an Assistant Manager and since taking over as Manager in challenging circumstances in February. His dedication to the Club and to his work has been absolute and the contribution he made to the most successful period in Leicester City history is considerable," the club's vice chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, said.

"However, our early promise under Craig's management has not been consistently evident in the months since and the Board feels that, regrettably, a change is necessary to keep the Club moving forward consistent with the long-term expectations of our supporters, Board and owners," Srivaddhanaprabha said.

Shakespeare's dismissal comes hours after a 1-1 draw at home with West Bromwich Albion in Premier League action.

Leicester City has won just one match this season.

Shakespeare coached in 26 matches during his eight-month stint at King Power Stadium, winning 11 matches, drawing six and losing nine.

