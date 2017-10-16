Leh hosts 4th Bakula Rinpoche Traditional Archery Tournament

The fourth edition of 'H.H. Bakula Rinpoche Traditional Archery Tournament' concluded with all pomp and show in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh. The tournament is organised every year in the end of the year to promote the age-old sport in the region. This time about 20 teams participated in the championship held in Katpa and 'Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre' (LSRC) blue team lifted the cup in the 20-round competition. The championship, organised to commemorate the birth centenary celebrations of Padma Bhushan awardee 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, also aims to encourage the hilly terrain's youth to indulge in sports activities.