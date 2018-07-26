Leggie Adil Rashid surprised at English Test recall

London, July 26 (IANS) Leg-spinner Adil Rashid expressed surprised after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) selectors recalled him to the 13-man squad for the first Test against India, starting August 1 in Birmingham.

The 30-year-old, who played his last Test against India in December 2016, has been in great form in white ball cricket this summer taking 20 wickets. Rashid has been instrumental in England's ODI series victories over Australia and India.

"It was definitely a tough decision and obviously I was kind of surprised because to get back in the Test side usually people have to go back to your county and perform to be considered," Rasid was quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.

"But me and Ed Smith (England's national selector), and a few others, had a chat and they were thinking, if I can be available...we'll be happy for me to be in the squad. That's something I had to think about, and I made that decision to be available," he added.

Earlier, Rashid had signed a contract with English club Yorkshire where he opted out of playing red-ball County Championship cricket this season.

The latest development stunned Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur, who took a dig at the selectors for picking Rashid in the squad.

"We're very surprised that England have called Adil up after not playing red ball cricket this season," Arthur said.

"Neither has he (Rashid) expressed a desire to do so. I hope that England know what they're doing to Adil, and the county game," Arthur added.

--IANS

kk/tri/vd