Legendary winger Gento inducted into FIFA Hall of Fame

Madrid, Nov 8 (IANS) Real Madrid's honorary President and legendary winger Paco Gento has been inducted into the FIFA Hall of Fame, the Spanish club said on its official website on Wednesday.

Retired Real Madrid striker Emilio Butragueño, who attended the inauguration ceremony on Gento's behalf in the Mexican city of Pachuca, received a trophy certifying Gento's inclusion in the Hall of Fame, reports Efe.

"Gento has been one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid. He belonged to the unforgettable team that won five consecutive European Cups and is the player who has won this competition the most, six times in total," Butragueño said.

"He played 18 seasons at Real Madrid, won 12 leagues and his contribution to our club was decisive. Paco Gento is today our honorary President, a legendary player to whom we owe so much. In his name, I thank you for this distinction, which undoubtedly is a great honour for him," he added.

Gento, 84, played for Real Madrid between 1953-71, scoring a total of 128 goals in 428 appearances.

The six-time European Cup winner now is now part of the FIFA Hall of Fame's select club alongside other great players, coaches and managers who have left their imprint on global football.

