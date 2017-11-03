This legendary batsman believes that just the presence of MS Dhoni is highly beneficial for Virat Kohli

Even though there are so many cricket fans who love former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and want him to continue playing for India, there are few who want to know when will he take retirement.

Now, the Australian wicket-keeper, batsman Adam Gilchrist believes that the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Indian squad have so many benefits just by having a player like MS Dhoni in the team.

"I think they (Indian team) probably benefit more than they know by his (Dhoni) experience and him just being around. I wonder whether people around undervalue his experience and calmness that MS brings to the change room," Gilchrist said.

Adam Gilchrist is considered as one of those players who totally redefined the role of a wicket-keeper cum batsman in a team. The former Australian wicket-keeper believes that Dhoni is so good with his bat that you can ask him to play at No 3 or at No 7. Gilchrist further adds that current Indian team have so many options and MS Dhoni made this team stronger with his versatile ability.

"I am not aware of his statistics for the past 12 months or so but I don't think he has let the team down when he has been asked to do a job. I love Virat (Kohli) and all the Indian players' passion and aggression. It's always nice to be balanced up by some experience and wise head," Gilchrist further said.

While talking about the 2019 World-cup the former Australian player said that 'he does not think anyone is out there who can replace MS Dhoni.'

