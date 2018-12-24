Legend of Hindu-Muslim camaraderie continue to inspire people of Saharanpur

India is home to several religious sites that beautifully reflect the country's longstanding tradition of different faiths living together in harmony. The temple of Shri Baba Lal Das located near the Saharanpur city of Uttar Pradesh is one among these sites that has a dargah of Haji Shah Kamaal in its close proximity. Toady even after 300 years, these sites continue to inspire the city with their history. Have a look. Located a few kilometres away from Saharanpur city, is the temple of Baba Lal Das and Dargah of Haji Shah Kamaal that have been acting as a testimony to Hindu-Muslim unity, since ages. Built close to each other, both the shrines boast of the strong bond of friendship that existed between a Hindu saint and a Muslim ascetic. Their friendship was so deep that even toady it continues to inspire the people of the city and is frequently quoted as the shining example of religious harmony and brotherhood.