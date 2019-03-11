Make-up legend Bobbi Brown to embark on maiden India tour in April

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Global make-up legend Bobbi Brown will embark on her maiden India tour for the debut edition of the India Make Up Show in April. She is looking forward to sample the culture and food, and hopes to work with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"India is so rich, and beautiful. I have wanted to come to India for a long time. The people, the history, the culture, and of course the food is something I'm looking forward to experiment with. I am open to experiencing all that India has to offer," Bobbi Brown said in a statement.

The 61-year-old feels that visually, the make-up worn by Indian women scales from the over-the-top to traditional, to a cleaner, more modern look.

"Most importantly, everyone looks so beautiful. Priyanka Chopra is someone I would definitely like to work with when in India. She is one of the most beautiful women on the planet, and seems very down to earth and cool," she added.

Curated by Mumbai-based entertainment start-up Brothers Incorporated, founded by Rahul Tuljapurkar and Ninad Shah, the India Make Up Show will be a homage to the constantly evolving hair, make-up and skin care industry.

American professional make-up artist Bobbi Brown, who has been roped in for this, is the founder of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. Also on the line-up will be Cory Walia, Bianca Louzado, Mariana, Mehera Kolah, Namrata Soni, Vipul Bhagat and Savio John Pereira from India.

The event will be hosted in Mumbai on April 12 and 13 at Dome, and in New Delhi on April 20 at NSIC, Okhla.

It will be a platform where industry techniques, trends and innovations will be showcased apart from connecting talent, brands and consumers.

Shah said "close to Rs 20 crore have been invested for the maiden edition of the show", while Tuljapurkar said the idea behind the event was to create a networking base for the talent, customer and brands in the industry to forge strategic partnerships efficiently.

--IANS

