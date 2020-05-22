Legal portal Law Sikho apologises for webinar criticised as being sexist, but fiasco serves as reminder of issues plaguing the industry

Ramanauj Mukherjee, CEO of Law Sikho: You have come here to tell us what is sexist about this webinar.

Avanti Balachandran, fourth-year law student: The fact that you are not letting me finish even one sentence is borderline sexist.

Ramanauj: Is that the only thing? Thank you Avanti, you had nothing to say about our content.

Avanti: Have you asked any women in your life how they think men should talk to women?

Ramanauj: We consented for a question, not a speech.

Law Sikho, a portal that claims to be the "world's most advanced practical legal training" tool, held a webinar only for men on 15 May titled 'How can busy professionals have a dating life'.

National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) Kolkata alumnus Ramanauj Mukherjee held this webinar with Kshitij Sehrawat, a self-styled love guru who runs the portal Iron Man Lifestyle. Through the webinar, Kshitij continued to attribute his expertise to "field experience" with women. He also put out a video on Instagram about how men looking for dates should see themselves as "car buyers" and aspire to buy a Mercedes or BMW, and not "settle" for a Maruti.

A sizable chunk of the 90-minute-long webinar saw Kshitij, whose branding includes the claim that he has spoken to thousands of girls, using the "bread analogy" to press upon the need to meet a woman from a dating app within four days, else "the bread expires". He went on to explain that men tend to send nude pictures to women because "we are visual" and that good grades are not necessary to impress women, as the most popular men are those who are into sport.

Avanti, who is currently studying law at the OP Jindal Law University, was appalled when Kshitij responded to a participant's question about getting rid of a porn addiction with the suggestion that he should do a Vipassana course. Having posted many comments while the webinar was live and calling out the "blatantly sexist" content of the session, she chose to speak up when Ramanauj asked for questions and opinions. She was cut off constantly and shouted at by an evidently agitated Ramanauj, who said, "I'll take care of her".

Meanwhile, when Avanti asked if both the men leading the webinar had talked to the women in their lives about how men should talk to women, Kshitij replied in the affirmative. "I've talked to a lot of women. My sample size may be small, but it is bigger than yours," he added.

Members of the legal community raised their voices against the moderator and guest's behaviour towards Avanti, as well as the webinar's content itself. Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nandy said the law student's bullying was unacceptable. She further dismissed Kshitij's message that women are flooded with date requests. "Almost all women get harassed, those aren't date requests," she wrote on Twitter.

The chorus demanding an apology to Avanti and to women, in general, grew. Lawyers said that the "highly inappropriate" content reveals how "the most vicious sexism comes from quarters of privilege and literacy".

Avanti later received an apology email from Law Sikho co-founder Abhyuday Agarwal. The email stated that "The company has the duty to be more responsible towards its audience and choose carefully the people it hosts on its platforms," Avanti said. An initial statement posted by Law Sikho, which was criticised as being gaslighting, was later deleted.

Soon after, the webinar video was taken down, while the issue gained momentum on social media. Two days later, Law Sikho issued a second statement and Ramanauj posted an apology. The statement read, "We, as a company, were wrong to condone and host a webinar that spread such a problematic culture. We are reflecting as a team, on good strong policies to ensure this never happens again. We apologise for all the harm that was generated due to this webinar. We specifically apologise to Avanti for her voice being suppressed."

