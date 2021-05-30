Legal Action to be Initiated, Says Centre After Private Hospitals Collaborate with Hotels for Covid Vaccines

In violation of Covid guidelines laid by the Centre, a few privately-run hospitals are giving packages for Covid vaccination in collaboration with luxury hotels. Legal action needs to be initiated against them, the centre said on Saturday.

In a letter to the states and union territories, the Health Ministry has directed officials to monitor and ensure that the guidelines are followed while carrying out the National Covid-19 Vaccination drive.

As per the official guidelines, the vaccination programmes can only be carried out at “government and private Covid vaccination centres, workplaces, near to home Covid vaccination centre for elderly and differently-abled persons to be organised at group housing societies”.

Taking cognizance of the violation the government in an official statement said, “Necessary legal and administrative actions should be initiated against such institutions. Therefore, you are also requested to monitor and ensure that the National Covid Vaccination drive is carried out as per the prescribed guidelines.”

The luxury hotel packages included a comfortable stay, healthy breakfast, dinner and wifi, along with ‘vaccination by experts’ and clinical consultation on request.

On Saturday, criticising the Centre, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while the national capital is reeling under acute shortage of vaccines for 18-44 years age group, then “how the private hospitals were getting the doses if the centre does not have enough stocks for states”.

However, the government aims to vaccinate the entire country by the end of this year.

