Left wing student group protests against Disha Ravi's arrest

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Left-wing All India Students' Association (AISA) staged a protest at the Delhi Police headquarters here on Tuesday against the arrest of Bangalore-based environment activist Disha Ravi in the 'toolkit' case.

The members of AISA from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University, and Ambedkar University Delhi raised slogans for the immediate release of Ravi and accused the BJP of running a 'brutal anti-democracy campaign'.

'The youth is the future of India. Assertive young voices like Disha make the democratic fabric of our country and BJP's all-out attack on us won't last,' Prasenjeet Kumar, national working general secretary of AISA, said.

Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday by the Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new agri laws.

The Delhi Police had said on Monday that Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk created the toolkit that was shared with others to tarnish India's image and collaborated with pro-Khalistani elements.

In a statement, AISA alleged that the arrest of Disha Ravi on the basis of a 'toolkit' was an 'atrocious manifestation of RSS-BJP's anti-democracy agenda'.

'Toolkits have been a common tool of agitation and the malicious ploy to term it an 'international conspiracy' is BJP's way of defaming the mass farmer protest,' it alleged.

The protest ended with the submission of a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police raising the demand for the immediate release of Disha Ravi, along with trade union activists Nodeep Kaur and Shiv Kumar, and the 'arrested farmer leaders and political prisoners'.