Should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail: Trump

Washington D.C. [United States], Nov 20 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at the father of a UCLA basketball player, who was arrested in China on shoplifting charges earlier this month.

President Trump said the father of one of the players was downplaying formers importance in getting his son released from China.

"Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!" Trump tweeted.

Three players were arrested and accused of shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store while the UCLA basketball team was on a trip to China for its season-opening game.

Last week they were released and returned to the U.S., after the President Trump spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping about resolving the situation.

The players held a press conference last week in which they apologised for the incident and thanked President Trump for the help.

During an interview, when father of one of the players was asked about Trump's role in bringing his son back to the US, "Who?" the father responded. "What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out." (ANI)