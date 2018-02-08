Left parties call for state-wide bandh over lack of allocations in Union Budget 2018

Various left parties in Andhra Pradesh, including the Communist Party of India (CPI), CPM called for a state wide bandh on Thursday to protest against the "attitude of the central government in implementing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014". The protestors were disappointed with the budget allocations for the state and said they will continue the protests until demands of the "Reorganisation Act" are met. They blocked the NH 16, which affected interrupted the traffic moving from Kolkata to Chennai. Various other parties and different associations like students, transport and hoteliers are also supporting the bandh. Reorganisation Act bifurcated the state of Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and the residuary Andhra Pradesh.