We left a little too much for the end, says Latham

Kanpur, Oct 29 (IANS) New Zealands middle-order batsman Tom Latham said the batsmen left a little too much for the end which resulted in the six run loss to India in the third and final One Day International (ODI) at the Green Park Stadium here on Sunday.

Latham, who was a regular opener in the side, said that he is enjoying the change in role.

"The score India posted was really good, and the fact that we got really close was good. The openers played well, and we probably left a little too much for the end," Latham said after the match.

"The change of role was great. It's been a great series, played in great spirits. Coming over here is tough but for us it was to stay in the game as deep as possible. But again, they have quality seamers and it wasn't meant to be today," he added.

Chasing a daunting target of 338 runs, the Kiwis could only manage 331/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Colin Munro (75), skipper Kane Williamson (64) and Tom Latham (65) were the major contributors for New Zealand.

For India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets.

