Led By JP Nadda, BJP’s Youth Wing Yuva Morcha to Go All Out to Make People Self-reliant

A completely new set of challenges are lined up for the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, which completes one year in office on Saturday amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

With two key concerns in focus — fighting the pandemic and bringing stability to a rather sinking economy — Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced an economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore to make India ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ or self reliant.

Taking the government’s efforts a step forward, BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), launched its own ‘Atma Nirbhar’ campaign from Friday. The campaign, a weekly one, will be pan India and will look to connect people, especially the youth, on the need to become self-reliant.

Under BJP National President JP Nadda’s guidance, this team led by Yuva Morcha President Poonam Mahajan has set itself up for many activities.

"The Prime Minister made an appeal to convert this crisis into an opportunity and to make India self-sufficient and economically independent, that is, Atma Nirbhar. That's what we also want to take forward. When we say be ‘vocal for local’, we are looking at exploring the prospective in a dynamic sector like MSME which has sufficient potential in a developing nation like us," Poonam Mahajan told CNN-News18.

With approximately 10 lakh office bearers, the Yuva Morcha team began this promotion by changing their profile pictures to Aatma Nirbhar logos and each one of them will also pledge their support for #VocalForLocal. The team will further encourage the youth to participate in this mass connect drive.

As part of the drive, programmes on awareness about the various reforms implemented by the government will be made available to the people. Workshops are being planned to teach people on how to make masks, sanitisers, etc. A crore sanitisers and handmade masks will also be distributed as part of the drive.

The drive will also include a number of webinars, addressed by local MPs/MLAs on how to make India a job creator and not a job seekers’ market and interactive online sessions with experts and party leaders such as Poonam Mahajan. Also on the agenda are WatsApp groups to share info about the party's efforts at the booth, mandal, district and state levels.

Charu Pragya, BJYM Yuva Morcha legal cell chief, tells CNN News18, "It’s a step forward from the success we have achieved with Make in India and Start Up India. The better the ecosystem, the easier it is to be not just Aatma Nirbhar but also a Bishva Guru."

At the end of the week-long exercise, the Yuva Morcha team will submit its report to JP Nadda on the reception of the initiatives and on ground feedback.