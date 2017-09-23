LeBron James Calls Donald Trump a ‘Bum’ After US President Rescinds White House Invitation to Stephen Curry

LeBron said that going to White House was a great honour until Trump showed up.

New Delhi: America’s highest-paid sports star Lebron James called Donald Trump a “bum”, on Saturday, amid an increasingly heated war of words between the president and his country’s leading sports stars.

A few hours after President Donald Trump cancelled his White House invitation to Stephen Curry and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors via Twitter on Saturday morning, LeBron James took to the social media platform to weigh in.

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James tweeted.

Earlier, Curry said that, if invited, he didn’t want to visit the White House to celebrate the Warriors’ title — an event that has become a tradition for championship-winning teams over the years.

“I don’t want to go,” Curry said, doubling down on the stance he has taken since his Warriors downed James’ Cleveland Cavaliers for the championship in June. “That’s kind of the nucleus of my belief … (But) it’s not just me going to the White House. If it was, this would be a pretty short conversation.”

To which Trump responded: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Also, it was the second time in less than 24 hours Trump ridiculed some of the nation’s top athletes. At a rally on Friday in Alabama, the President had some harsh words for NFL star Colin Kaepernick who have protested the national anthem over police brutality.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say: ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!’ ” Trump told the crowd.