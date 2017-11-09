Can leave Man City in 2019: Aguero

Manchester, Nov 9 (IANS) Manchester City record goal-scorer Sergio Aguero on Thursday said he could leave the club when his contract expires in 2019 and return to play for the Argentinian Club Atlético Independiente, where he began his senior careeer.

Aguero made 54 appearances for Independiente and scored 23 goals from 2003 to 2006.

"It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and -- I don't know where I read it -- but they said, they just spoiled Independiente's dream. But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out in 2019," Sky Sports quoted the 29-year-old as saying.

The Argentine international, who has scored 130 goals for Manchester City, also said he has an option to extend contract with his present club.

"I have an option to extend one more year with City where it's the priority but it's always an option," the striker said.

"The idea is to go back. Now, I'm doing very well and hopefully we can win the cup (title), but it's not easy," Aguero added.

--IANS

sam/vm