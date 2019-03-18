'The Least of These...' is about tolerance: Sharman

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actor Sharman Joshi, who is gearing up for release of his first Hollywood film "The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story", says the movie sends out the message of love, peace, tolerance and harmony.

On what made him to be part of the film, Sharman said: "We have made this with really good intentions. The end message is about love, peace, tolerance and harmony. This incident (on which the film is based) happened in Odisha. It could have happened in the US, Europe, Middle-East or in any part of the world."

The film, based on real life story of Australian Christian missionary Graham Staines who worked among the tribal poor and leprosy victims in Odisha, comes 20 years. He was burnt to death along with his sons by alleged members of the Bajrang Dal, a Hindu fundamentalist organisation.

Talking about Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Avenue Masjid shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday in which 50 people were killed, Sharman said: "It's very unfortunate. I feel such extreme acts are detrimental for our as well as future generations."

"I feel all of us hold a responsibility for it and help stop it in our little way by spreading message of love, peace, harmony and tolerance. I feel only through awareness we will be able to fight these horrific acts. That's what I have endeavoured through this film."

Stating that though it was a Graham Staines' story, Sharman said "the bigger message is what happened was extremely unfortunate. It should not happen again. Love and peace is the only way of living."

Talking about the film "The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story", Sharman said: "It's story about missionary Staines against whom allegations were made that he was forcibly converting Hindus to the faith of Christianity. The story is seen through the eyes of a journalist, Manav Kaul, played by me."

The film was released in the US last month and will be released in India on March 29. "After the India release, the film will be released in South Africa, East Africa and Europe," he said.

Directed by Aneesh Daniel, the film also stars Stephen Baldwin, Shari Rigby and Prakash Belawadi.

