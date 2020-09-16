At Least 3 Dead, Many Missing as Boat Capsizes in Rajasthan’s Kota

At least three people have died and several others are missing after a boat carrying around 40 devotees to a temple capsized in Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota district on Wednesday, 16 September.

"Three bodies have been recovered. The rescue operation is underway," SDM (Etawah), Ramavtar Barnala, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What Happened?

District Collector Ujjawal Singh Rathore said around three dozen villagers of Gothda Kala were going to Kamleshwar Dham across the Chambal River when the boat capsized near Khatoli, reported IANS.

While some of them managed to swim to the shore, several others have been reported missing.

Locals were also part of the rescue operations, along with the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

CM Gehlot Expresses Condolences

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in the incident.

Taking to Twitter to express his condolences for the families of the deceased, he said, "Have given directions to find the missing people at the earliest... Local police and administration (officials) are on the spot. Have instructed to help the affected families through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

Verdict on Babri Masjid Demolition Case to Be Delivered on 30 Sept