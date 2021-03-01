At Least 18 Killed in Myanmar Protests Against Military Coup

At least 18 people were killed on Sunday, 28 February, when Myanmar police opened fire on protesters around the country after weeks of demonstrations against a military coup, reported Reuters. The United Nations called out to the international community to act to stop the repression.

Police used stun grenades and tear gas at the protestors who were holding demonstrations in various parts of the biggest city of Yangon.

Protesters in plastic work helmets and with makeshift shields were seen fighting the police and soldiers across the country in battle gear.

The state-run Global New Light Of Myanmar said that severe action will be taken against ‘riotous protesters’. “The Army had previously shown restraint, but could not ignore anarchic mobs,” it was quoted as saying by Reuters.

While Condemning the attack, the UN human rights office said that “the police and military forces have confronted peaceful demonstrations, using lethal force and less-than-lethal force that according to credible information received by the UN Human Rights Office has left at least 18 people dead and over 30 wounded."

While condoling the loss of lives in Myanmar, Indian Embassy in Myanmar said that they are deeply saddened by loss of lives in Yangon and other cities of Myanmar. “We express our heartfelt condolences to families & loved ones of those deceased. We'd urge all to exercise restraint and resolve issues through dialogue in a peaceful manner,” it tweeted.

The Military Coup

The military declared a one-year state of emergency on 1 February, staging a coup right before the new Parliament, under the leadership of the National League of Democracy (NLD), was to convene its first session following their sweeping victory in November 2020. Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures were detained from the ruling party.

After nearly 50 years of military rule, the coup brought a halt to tentative steps towards democracy. It has drawn hundreds of thousands onto the streets and the condemnation of the international community.

(With inputs from Reuters)

