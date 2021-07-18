15 Die in Mumbai's Chembur & Vikhroli Amid Heavy Rain; Local Trains Suspended

On Sunday, 18 July, as many as 15 people died in different incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas as heavy rains lashed the city.

The rescue operation is underway and nearly 15 people have been rescued from Chembur's Bharat Nagar area where 12 people were killed in the incident, NDTV reported quoting officials and that the people who have been injured have been shifted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, as many as three people died as a ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday, 18 July, ANI reported quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Three bodies have been recovered and 5-6 more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Vikhroli area following incessant rainfall in Mumbai," ANI quoted National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Commandant Ashish Kumar as saying.

Further, regarding the Chembur area, NDRF Inspector Rahul Raghuvansh told ANI that the NDRF personnel recovered two bodies from the debris and 10 were recovered by locals before the rescue team arrived at the location. "At least 7 more people are feared trapped," he added.

Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour that led to flooding in different areas such as Sion, Gandhi Market, Chembur and Dadar, among others.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning pic.twitter.com/7295IL0K5K — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

The waterlogging caused due to heavy rain also impacted the train services with local train being suspended on both Central Railway and Western Railway.

@WesternRly Currently No local train services are running in both UP and DN direction till further notice due to water logging at multiple locations — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) July 17, 2021

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and had predicted rainfall for the next 24 hours.

(With inputs from NDTV, ANI)

