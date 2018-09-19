Have learnt to put my foot down when needed: Remo after 'Race 3'

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Salman Khan-starrer "Race 3" minted money at the box office, but its commercial success failed to make Remo D'Souza's creative mind happy, leaving him scarred by the criticism and trolls against the movie.

"Race 3" has been a learning experience for Remo.

"I learnt two very important things after that film ('Race 3)'. Firstly, never work on a half-baked script, work on the script much harder before you roll the camera. And secondly, I have learnt to put my foot down when it's needed, especially when creative difference happens.

"One can argue till one level, but not after that... So then, it's better to put my foot down."

Having started his career as a choreographer in 1995, Remo made his debut as a film director in 2011. From making India's first ever 3D dance film to bringing about a change in the choreography in Indian cinema with dance numbers like "Badtameez dil", "Sunn saathiya", "Deewani mastani" and "Pinga" for some of the star-studded films.

He has choreographed for actors like Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Shradhha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra among others.

Apart from "Flying Jatt", all of Remo's works have earned a good response at the box office -- whether it was "ABCD: Any Body Can Dance", "ABCD 2" or more recently "Race 3".

However, the success of "Race 3" is not something he has been able to enjoy to the fullest.

He explained: "Looking at the commercial success, I should be feeling happy, isn't it? Because when I signed the film, I knew that it is a commercial film, so a good box office collection is all the project aimed for. But my heart broke when the film faced trolls and audience made fun of it on the Internet.

"I am a creative person. I am emotional and sensitive. I cannot take those trolls so sportingly to say 'I don't care'. I do care, of course, those trolls affected my mind," said the director, who is gearing up for the new season of the dance reality show "Dance Plus", a reality show which goes on air on Star Plus from September 21.

--IANS

aru/rb/bg