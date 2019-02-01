I learnt to access my anger with 'Escape Room': Deborah Ann Woll

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Deborah Ann Woll says she learnt to access her anger while working on "Escape Room".

"Working on this film felt like a dream, as we were in a far away place (the film was shot in South Africa) without friends or family, but bonded quickly going through these weird escape room experiences," Woll said in a statement to IANS.

She said she learnt a lot while making the film.

"I learnt that I was capable of more than I thought I was. I really pushed myself to be able to do all the stunts, and then I also had to learn to access my anger, which is not easy for me to do."

"Escape Room", released in India by Sony Pictures India on February 1, is about six strangers who travel to a mysterious building to experience the escape room and to win $10,000. It shows how the game turns into a nightmare with the four men and two women finding ways to escape death.

She said the shoot involved a lot of physical activity.

"I maintained steady workouts throughout the whole shoot to make sure I had the stamina and the strength to do it," she said.

--IANS

sug/nn/bg