Learning different languages good for brain's cognitive development: Doctors

Doctors from leading medical institutes have opined that learning different languages is helpful for the brain's cognitive development. Health experts said that if a person knows more than two languages, different parts of the brain get activated which helps in better concentration and development of brainpower. In fact, doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have urged the government to take strict efforts in banning internet gaming, PUBG and other social media apps which are actually a threat for children. Earlier in May, the draft of the new National Education Policy, proposed by the panel constituted in the previous Modi government, had suggested teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking States. However, this was opposed by many non-Hindi teaching states, especially Tamil Nadu.