'Learn to judge social media right', says Liverpool manager post Lovren abuse

London [U.K], Nov 4 (ANI): Days after Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren received death threats on social media, team manager Jürgen Klopp has suggested his players to learn to judge social media right and not get affected by it.

Lovren was hurled with abuses on social media after his poor performance in a match, which led his side receive a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Understanding the importance of social media, Klopp, however, did not restrict his players from using the platform.

"I cannot say don't do it because even for clubs, there are a lot of things we have to do on social media," the Liverpool manager was quoted, as saying by the Independent.

"I have no problem with information, but we all have to learn to judge it right," he said, adding, "Yes, we make mistakes. Dejan made a mistake or two in a game but that's not a problem, we still can show togetherness."

Klopp instead reminded his squad that the only opinion they need to be concerned about is that of their manager.

"The criticism, the things we think about the game, that's our opinion, that's what I say - no other opinion is important. That does not mean I am always 100 per cent right, it's just the only important one," the German added. (ANI)