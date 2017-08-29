Learn from Doklam standoff: PLA tells India

Beijing, Aug 29 (IANS) China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has asked India to "draw lessons" from the over 70-day Doklam standoff, which was defused after both sides decided to withdraw their armies from the face-off point on Monday.

Wu Qian, a senior PLA colonel, in a statement said: "The Chinese military will remain vigilant and firmly defend its national territory and sovereignty following the military stand-off between China and India."

"Peace and stability along the China-India border concerns regional peace and stability and accords with the common interests of people on both sides of the border," a statement quoted Wu as saying.

"We remind India to draw lessons from the standoff, abide by established treaties and the basic principles of international law, and work together with China to safeguard peace and stability along the border and promote the healthy development of the two militaries," Wu added.

On Monday, both sides mutually disengaged from Doka La where Indian troops had prevented a PLA team from building a road.

The decision to withdraw came days ahead of the BRICS summit in China, which is slated to be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

