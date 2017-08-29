Learn from Doklam stand-off: PLA tells India

Beijing, Aug 29 (IANS) China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has asked India to draw lessons from the Doklam stand-off, which was diffused after both sides decided to retreat from a prolonged face-off in the Sikkim sector.

Wu Qian, a senior PLA colonel, in a statement said: "The Chinese military will remain vigilant and firmly defend its national territory and sovereignty following the military stand-off between China and India."

"Peace and stability along the China-India border concern regional peace and stability and accords with the common interests of people on both sides of the border," a statement quoted Wu as saying.

"We remind India to draw lessons from the stand-off, abide by established treaties and the basic principles of international law, and work together with China to safeguard peace and stability along the border and promote the healthy development of the two militaries," Wu added.

On Monday, both sides, which were locked in a 75-day stand-off at Doklam mutually disengaged from Doka La where Indian troops had prevented a PLA team from building a road.

However, there was no clarity from either side on whether the Chinese would halt the construction in the area, which is claimed by Bhutan.

