Can learn from Berbatov: CK Vineeth

Kochi, Nov 17 (IANS) Kerala Blasters striker C.K. Vineeth heaped praise on team-mate and former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov and said one can learn a lot from him.

Berbatov was roped in by the Kochi outfit to play in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4.

"You feel that quality when you play alongside them (Dimitar Berbatov and Wes Brown)," the India football team player was quoted as saying by goal.com on Thursday.

"Their touches, their thoughts on a football pitch, their movements, their passing, we can learn a lot from them. Berbatov, as you already know, is one or two levels above us," Vineeth added.

The former Bengaluru F.C. player also said Berbatov's awareness about football is incredible and he can learn from it.

"When we receive the ball, we take multiple touches to control it and look for the next pass. These guys do it in one or maximum two touches. Those are the things we need to bring to our game," the Kerala-born player said.

"They know where their target for the pass is going to be before the ball even reaches them. For us, we need to receive the ball first before looking up for the next pass. That difference in time is what is going to decide the tempo of the game. Those are the things we need to learn," Vineeth added.

--IANS

sam/dg