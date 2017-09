Saint Petersburg [Russia], September 22 (ANI): India's Leander Paes and Purav Raja have progressed to the semi-finals of the ATP World Tour of the St. Petersburg Open with a straight-set win over Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner.

The Indians defeated the pair from New Zealand and Brazil pair 6-4 6-2.

The Indian duo will now clash with Chilean J. Peralta and Argentinian H. Zeballos in the semi-finals of the tournament. (ANI)