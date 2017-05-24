Leander Paes, partner Scott Lipsky move into Geneva Open quarter-final

It is an important tournament for Paes considering that it is an important tune-up event being played on clay ahead of the French Open.

Leander Paes and his partner Scott Lipsky had a good start to their campaign at the Geneva Open in Geneva. The Indian-American pair was in for a fight as it overcame Spaniards Tommy Robredo and David Marrero 6-7 (3) 7-6 (3) 10-4.

It is an important tournament for Paes considering that it is an important tune-up event being played on clay ahead of the French Open. Both these pairs were unseeded at this event. With the win, Paes and Lipsky have booked a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Paes and Lipsky opened up a 3-0 lead in the first set tie-breaker but lost seven straight points to surrender the opening set.

The second set was pushed to a tie-breaker again and the Paes- Lipsky pair raced to a 4-0 lead. They converted their third of the five set points to make it one set apiece.

In the deciding match tie-breaker, Paes and Lipsky opened up a 5-0 lead and easily closed the match in their favour.

Meanwhile, at the ATP 250 event in Lyon, the wild card entrants Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Christopher Rungkat lost their opening round 3-6 6-3 5-10 to formidable Australian team of Nick Kyrgios and Matt Reid. (with wires inputs)