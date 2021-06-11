He Was Leaking BJP Info: BJP Cries Foul Over Mukul’s Return to TMC

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national Vice President Mukul Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, 11 June, BJP leader Arjun Singh cast aspersions on the politician, accusing him of spreading party’s internal information. Meanwhile, TMC leaders welcomed Roy’s move back to the party.

The West Bengal BJP’s Vice President Arjun Singh said:

"“Mukul Roy was never a public leader. In West Bengal, politics can’t be done from AC room. His time in politics is up. Nobody trusts him. Everybody had information that he provides internal information of BJP to TMC. If rivals get to know your planning, it causes you loss.”" - Arjun Singh, according to ANI

Singh’s remark comes amid speculations of more exits from the BJP. Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee had said: “Since he (Mukul Roy) has left, it is clear that he was not satisfied working with them (the BJP). More people will come.”

TMC Leaders Welcome Roy

Meanwhile, TMC leaders including the Chief Minister, Abhishek Banerjee as well as TMC spokesperson Shama Mohamed took to Twitter to welcome the leader.

Banerjee and her nephew, who were present at the official rejoining ceremony of Roy, acknowledged his ‘struggles’ in the BJP, and expressed that they look forward to working as a team.

Warmly welcoming the National Vice-President of @BJP4India, Shri Mukul Roy, into the Trinamool family. We understand the multiple challenges he faced in BJP.



We look forward to this new journey whereby we can work in unison, prioritizing the well-being of the people of India. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 11, 2021

I'm happy to welcome Shri Mukul Roy, National Vice-President of @BJP4India into the @AITCofficial family. We empathize with his many struggles in BJP & assure him that we'll work together as a team to ensure the brightest future for all Indians under @MamataOfficial's leadership. pic.twitter.com/b1Rv0tmy0v — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 11, 2021

Shama Prasada wondered if media organisations will treat the defection of Roy just as they had of Ex-Congress Leader Jitin Prasada’s, who had exited the INC and joined BJP earlier this week.

Since #BJP National Vice President #mukulroy has joined back the TMC, I expect all media channels to debate this just like they debated the exit of Jitin Prasada from The Congress! https://t.co/52e2YRQ0Hk — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) June 11, 2021

Background

Four years after defecting to the BJP, Roy, a founding member of the TMC, rejoined the party on Friday, 11 June, in Kolkata.

His son Subhranshu also joined the TMC.

Roy, who contested the Assembly elections after nearly two decades, won his Krishnanagar Dakshin seat on a BJP ticket. Following the saffron party's remarkable performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi high command took over the Bengal campaign, and it is believed, Roy became increasingly less central to the party’s plans in the state.

In the meanwhile, the BJP also got a more “high-profile” star acquisition in the form of former TMC minister Suvendu Adhikari.

On Friday, Banerjee had said that “those who betrayed us during elections will not be taken back." Saying that Roy had never displayed bitterness towards the TMC, she added “I feel he's got inner peace after joining TMC today.”

