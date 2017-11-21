I-League: Shillong Lajong FC announce 2017-18 squad

Shillong, Nov 21 (IANS) Shillong Lajong FC on Tuesday announced their 24-man squad for the I-League 2017-18 season scheduled to get underway from November 25.

The Shillong outfit will play their seventh consecutive I-League this season.

They will host debutants Gokulam Kerala FC on November 27 at the JN Stadium here for in their opening fixture.

"Shillong Lajong finished fifth last season which was one of their best seasons in the I-League and for this season the Club has assembled a fine team which is a mix of the new youngsters from the Academy playing alongside the youngsters who have had the experience playing in the I-League including the six new foreign signings that the Club made earlier this year," the club said in a statement.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Phurba Tempa Lachenpa, Neithovilie Chalieu, Nidhinlal Moolaka Veedu.

Defenders: Aibankupar Dohling, Kenstar Kharshong, Allen Lyngdoh, Kynsailang Khongsit, Rakesh Pradhan, Novin Gurung, Juho Oh, Laurence Doe.

Midfielders: Hardycliff Nongbri, Redeem Tlang, Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi, Donboklang Lyngdoh, F. Lalrohlua, Daniel Odafin, Sr. Kagaly Anal.

Forwards: Lalrammuana, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Alen Deory, Abdoulaye Koffi, Aiman Saleh Al Hagri.

--IANS

sam/vm