I-League: Mohun Bagan look to get back to winning ways against Arrows

Kolkata, Feb 27 (IANS) Already out of the title race, a deflated Mohun Bagan will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Indian Arrows in an I-League encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Thursday.

Mohun Bagan lost to league leaders Chennai City FC 1-3 in their last encounter on the road and will look to finish as high as possible on the points table by winning their remaining fixtures.

They are on 26 points from 18 games and are placed sixth in the points table. A top-six berth is confirmed for them, meaning direct entry to the Super Cup.

Coach Khalid Jamil might just shuffle his pack to provide game time to his fringe players.

"We will have same preparation as any other match. It is last home match so we want to do well," Jamil said at the pre match press conference.

The green and maroon brigade have looked out of sorts in their last game against Chennai with goalkeeper Shilton Paul being sent off.

The experienced custodian will not be available for this game. Ricardo Cardozo might get the nod ahead of Shankar Roy.

The main problem for Mohun Bagan has been their key player Sony Norde being out of form.

Mohun Bagan have managed to win only once in their last five matches and with below par performances in every game.

Mohun Bagan have been poor defensively as well with Jamil, taking over the reins from Sankarlal Chakraborty mid-season, failing to plug the gaps at the back despite being known for his defensive organisation.

Jamil deployed Eze Kingsley as a defensive midfielder against Chennai City but that did not work out. The Nigerian was caught out of position for a number of times by Sandro Rodriguez and Nestor Gordillo.

The absence of Yuta Kinowaki has also had a negative impact on the performance with Shilton D'Silva and Darren Caldeira not living up the mark.

"Yuta might play in the last match. Rotation is required," Jamil said.

Coming to the visitors, the All India Football Federation's developmental side have not lost their last two outings and will depend on Amarjit Singh and Deepak Tangri, who have shown good form, to deliver the goods.

Arrows also have Rohit Danu who has been brilliant upfront and the Mohun Bagan defenders might have to break a sweat or two to keep the youngster in check.

Boris Singh is thriving as a wide midfielder and his combination with Danu will once again be critical in unlocking the opposition defence.

Mohun Bagan's attackers Aser Dipanda Dicka and Henry Kisekka have been going through a lean patch and it remains to be seen whether they can test the Arrows defence led by Anwar Ali.

