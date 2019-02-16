I-League match to be held in Srinagar as scheduled, says CEO Dhar

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) I-League encounter between Real Kashmir and Minerva Punjab will be held in Srinagar as scheduled on February 18, I-League CEO Sunando Dhar confirmed this on Saturday.

As a fallout from the terror attack in Pulwama, Minerva Punjab had appealed to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), to change the venue of the match, owing to security concerns.

Minerva Punjab FC were even ready to forfeit the match rather than play in Srinagar, they said. But the national football governing body wants the match to be played as scheduled.

"Match officials and referees have already arrived in Srinagar, hence there is no question of shifting the match. We have taken the decision after consulting the police administration in Srinagar," Dhar said.

Dhar also said that Minerva Punjab had been given the necessary assurances regarding their security after talking to the police administration in Srinagar.

However, Minerva Punjab CEO Shahnawaz said, "We have not received any written confirmation from the Federation about the security, hence we cannot say anything at the moment. Let that come and we will decide what to do."

As far as the East Bengal versus Real Kashmir match is concerned, Dhar said the match is scheduled for February 28, and there is ample time. By that time the situation will be quite under control.

--IANS

jagannath/am/ab/in