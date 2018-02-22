I-League: Match dates of three title contenders changed

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday made changes in the dates of three crucial I-League matches involving championship contenders Minerva Punjab FC, East Bengal and Neroca FC.

Going by the original set of fixtures, I-League debutants Neroca FC, who are currently leading the points table, were to play their last match on February 27 against East Bengal in Kolkata but that game has now been postponed to March 8.

Minerva's last match against Churchill Brothers at Panchkula will be played on March 8, the same day and the same time as that of East Bengal and Neroca FC.

On the last day, the three contenders will take the field at the same time to avoid any chances of possible result manipulation.

East Bengal's penultimate round match in Shillong against Lajong has been pushed back by one day to March 5 from March 4.

Neroca have 31 points from 17 matches while Minerva Punjab are second with 29 points from 15 matches. East Bengal are placed third with 26 points from 15 matches.

--IANS

