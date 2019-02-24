I-League: East Bengal aim to cut gap with win over Aizawl

Kolkata, Feb 24 (IANS) Chasing the elusive league title, East Bengal will look to end their home campaign on a high and cut the gap on leaders Chennai City FC when they take on relegation-threatened Aizawl FC in an I-League clash here on Monday.

East Bengal were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Churchill Brothers in their last game at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan despite dominating the match throughout. The result did give them a bit of setback in the title-race, but the red and golds are still in second spot, five points behind Chennai and with a game in hand.

Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez will miss the services of 2018 World Cupper Johnny Acosta who is facing suspension. Salam Ranjan Singh who has not played since the Asian Cup campaign with India is expected to partner Borja Gomez in defence.

"The team is important and not a single player, I said many times," Menendez said at the pre-match press conference. On their opponents, he said: "It will be difficult for us. I can't say whether it is better to play a team fighting relegation."

East Bengal's crunch away fixture against Real Kashmir in Srinagar on February 28 is doubtful after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"We are not thinking about that now. The Aizawl match is all we are focussing on at the moment," the coach said.

East Bengal could bring in Jaime Santos back into the starting XI in place of Toni Dovale who has been unimpressive. Jobby Justin will be looking to breach the 10-goal mark with another goal and become the first Indian in both ISL and I-League to hit double figures when it comes to goal output.

The first time the two teams met this season, Aizawl beat East Bengal 3-2. Stanley Rosario took over the mantle of the side in January but despite some good football, results have not changed in a great way.

The visitors will miss Govin Singh who was shown his fourth yellow card against Mohun Bagan last week. The task will be cut out for Kareem Omolaja Nurain and Richard Kassaga to keep in-form Mexican striker Enrique Esqueda and Justin quiet.

Aizawl lacks a quality striker. The club's highest scorer this season is Ansumana Kromah with just five goals to his name. The likes of Alfred Jaryan and Lalrinchhana have to step up.

