I-League: Dicka complains of not receiving prize money

Kolkata, Feb 10 (IANS) Former Shillong Lajong FC striker Dipanda Dicka will get his dues by end of March, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said after the Mohun Bagan marksman revealed that he's yet to be paid for being the top scorer of last season.

"Dicka will get his money by end of March. Nobody has got their dues yet and we will make sure they get their amount," an AIFF official told IANS requesting anonymity.

The Cameroonian forward, who won the top scorer's trophy with 11 goals to his name for the Lajong told reporters on Saturday that he has lost motivation after he was kept waiting for his payment for last season.

"What does that do to a player's motivation? I am a professional footballer and this affects me," Dicka said.

According to the AIFF 2014-15 regulations, prize money of Rs 50,000 is awarded to the highest scorer of the I-League.

