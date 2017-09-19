League Cup live football streaming: Watch Leicester City vs Liverpool live on TV, Online

As soon as the League Cup third round draw concluded, all eyes are on Leicester City vs Liverpool clash, which is the biggest match in this stage of the competition. Both the Premier League clubs will be eager to come up with their best football and emerge victorious on Tuesday.

Liverpool have not been able to pick up wins in their last three matches, with two of them finishing in draw and one resulting in an embarrassing 0-5 loss to Manchester City.

Red manager Jurgen Klopp will be trying out their bench strength in the League Cup. Players such as Danny Ward, Dominic Solanke, Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain could start for Liverpool.

More from IBTimes India: Tiger Shroff confesses his love for Disha Patani; the Bollywood lovebirds to go bald?

Irrespective of the team Liverpool fields, Klopp will want all his players to deliver the goods as a unit, both in defence and offence, with the former being a number one problem this season.

They are a fluid unit while going forward with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. However, Liverpool are expected to rest both the players and start with the likes of Ben Woodburn and Dominic Solanke, who will be keen to impress against Leicester and gain more game time in the Premier League.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dominic Solanke, Liverpool More

Leicester, on the other hand, have wonderful attacking players, and might decide to rest England striker Jamie Vardy, who is suffering from groin problems. They could also hand debuts to Aleksandar Dragovic and Vicente Iborra for the Liverpool game.

More from IBTimes India: India Vs Australia: MS Dhoni completes a special hundred in Chennai

But, they will still be a great attacking unit with Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani, who will look to exploit Liverpool's defence.

Liverpool defence has been all over the place, and defending set pieces has been a problem, leading to goals. There is a serious need for Liverpool's defence to step up their game when the opposition has some good players, capable of beating the away team.

The match has all the ingredients of a tough-fought encounter, with both Leicester and Liverpool hoping to progress in the League Cup.

More from IBTimes India: Honda Africa Twin manual is not coming to India and the reason is…

Where to watch live

Leicester City vs Liverpool League Cup match can be scheduled for 12:15 am IST, 2:45 pm ET, 7:45 pm BST.

Live TV and Streaming options

India: No broadcast.

UK: TV: Sky Sports Main Event. Live Streaming: Sky Go.

USA: Live Streaming: WatchESPN.

Middle East: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Related Articles