Margao, Nov 13 (IANS) Former champions Churchill Brothers roped in Ukrainian ex-defender Mykola Shevchenko as their head coach for the upcoming I-League season, starting November 25.

The I-League kicks off on November 25 with Churchill Brothers likely to take on East Bengal in an away match at Kolkata.

Shevchenko previously played for Churchill as defender in 2000. He arrived in Goa on November 10 and has taken over the reigns of the team from Monday.

