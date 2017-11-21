I-League: Chennai City, Gokulam F.C shift home venue

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) I-League clubs Chennai City and Gokulam F.C have announced changes in their respective home venues from the upcoming season scheduled to get underway from November 25.

Chennai City F.C who finished eighth in the previous season will operate from Coimbatore while debutant side Gokulam F.C have shifted their base from Mallapuram to Calicut due to lack of required amenities.

"This time we have good team, we have two teams one in Chennai City and one is Chennaiyan F.C and Chennai people are really happy," Chennai City F.C coach V. Soundrarajan told reporters during the launch of I-League 2017-18.

"We have changed the venue from Chennai to Coimbatore," Soundrarajan added.

Gokulam F.C coach Bino George said: "Unfortunately, our home groud is Mallapuram, but as per rules we don't have anyflood lights, so it has been changed."

