I-League 2017: Gokulam Kerala FC to spike football in state

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Domestic league football will return to Kerala after a hiatus of six years as Gokulam Kerala FC become the representatives of the state in the Hero I-League, starting November 27.

As the Gokulam Kerala FC are all set to play their first match against Shillong Lajong, coach Bino George believes that the inception of the team will spike football progress in the state while the I-League will provide a platform for the players to showcase their talent.

"After 2011 a team from Kerala will participate in the domestic league and there is already enthusiasm amongst the fans of the club to see their team play against some of the best teams in the nation," he said.

He added that the Kerala players are also excited for the league because now they have a pathway to play in the domestic league and catch the eyes of scouts.

George admitted that the new entrants might be met with hostilities by some of India's biggest club teams on the pitch but Gokulam Kerala FC is ready to take that challenge.

"We understand that it will be a challenging for us, but we are here to take that challenge head-on and prove a point," he said.

He also said the team is eager to perform in the league and so are the passionate fans.

Kerala is not unknown when it comes to football celebration and George believes that the club's fans will act as the 12th man for the team.

"Everyone in the state is excited about the Hero I-League to kick-off and I won't be surprised if the stadiums are filled to the brim. We expect our fans to come in numbers and support us and we in-turn will reward them with our performances," George stated. (ANI)