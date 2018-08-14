Leading musicians come together for Krishnarao Pandit festival

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) In an attempt to celebrate quality and excellence across art forms, Taj Mahal Tea has partnered with Khayal Trust to host the esteemed Krishna Rao Festival this year. The festival will echo performances by renowned classical singers including Neela Bhagwat, Manjusha Patil and Kedia Brothers.

Scheduled to be held at the Veer Savarkar Auditorium here on August 16-17, day one of the festival will be dedicated to Tabla maestro Ustad Nizamuddin Khan and day two will pay a tribute to prominent musician, Krishnarao Pandit, said a statement.

"It is an honor to share the stage with some of India's biggest classical singers at the 18th edition of the prestigious Krishna Rao Festival. The festival is an attempt to celebrate the spirit of Indian classical music and I feel proud to be a part of this celebration.

"I would like to thank Taj Mahal Tea and Khayal Trust for this opportunity and hope they continue to support artists by collaborating with various music platforms across the country," said Patil.

Talking about the artists, Bhagwat is a senior exponent of the Gwalior gharana and a renowned classical vocalist. Known for composing and performing thumris from a feminist perspective, her contributions include compositions of Kabir and Meera bhajans.

Patil, on the other hand, is known for her Khayal form of Hindustani music. Hailing from the Gwalior gharana, she has performed across major classical music festivals including Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Festival and Tansen festival.

--IANS

nv/sed