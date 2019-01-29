Leaders like Rahul Gandhi required in India: Goa BJP MLA after Congress president visits Manohar Parrikar

After Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday morning, speaking to ANI, Goa Deputy Speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Michael Lobo said, "Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi came on a special visit to greet our ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. His simplicity, humility has to be admired by all Indians and Goans. He is a very simple person and leaders like him are required in Goa and India."