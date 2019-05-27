Leaders pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, prominent politicians and leaders paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on the former prime minister's 55th death anniversary. Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of India. He emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement under the tutelage of Mahatma Gandhi.

He held the post from its establishment as an independent nation in 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964. Jawaharlal Nehru is credited to have shaped the formative years of the country after years of colonial rule.