Leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at Parliament

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to late prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at Parliament on November 19. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and other leaders also paid tributes to the former PM Indira Gandhi. She was given the title of 'Iron Lady'. She was assassinated on October 31, 1984. She was shot dead by one of her bodyguards. She served as Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.