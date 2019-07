Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj arrived at Sheila Dikshit's residence to pay her tribute. Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders D Raja and Atul Kumar Anjan also arrived to pay last respects to Congress stalwart. Chief minister of Delhi for 15 years, Dikshit was credited with many people friendly initiatives. She died of cardiac arrest in a Delhi hospital on Saturday. Last rites of Dikshit will be performed later today.