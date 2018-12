A meeting was held between leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The meeting was held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Parliament. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien, Congress leader Anand Sharma and several other leaders were present in the meeting.